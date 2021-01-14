EXCLUSIVE: another nail in the coffin for the events industry

Dance floors are banned and music festivals will not be permitted to have stages or entertainment under new COVID guidelines for events released by WA Department of Health yesterday.

The guidelines have been put in place after a review was conducted late last year which saw many summer events cancelled. Some were allowed to continue in trial formats so the Department could determine if events could go ahead in a “COVID-safe manner.”

Zaccaria Concerts and Touring director John Zaccaria told Oliver Peterson they are “deflated as an industry.”

“When you see 30,000 at the cricket but we cant have 30,000 grandparents and parents sitting down watching Jimmy Barnes without a dance floor or a mosh pit… of course we’re going to ask questions.

“Why can’t we have 10,000 [people]?”

Key players in the events industry are now seeking an urgent meeting with the WA Chief Health Officer.

“We as a group of promoters are anxious to work with Government but gosh it’s hard to see the light of day with these restrictions,” said Mr Zaccaria.

“You’d think we’d be going the other way in WA after nine months [of no community transmission].”

(Photo credit – iStock by Getty)