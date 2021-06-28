Why Perth’s latest COVID-19 case may not be a super spreader

WA health officials remain on high alert despite no infections being detected overnight.

Thousands of people have queued for testing after a returned interstate traveller tested positive.

Tougher restrictions have been introduced in the Perth and Peel regions, including mandatory masks indoors and on public transport, and caps on private and public gatherings.

Speaking with 6PR’s Gary Adshead, Australian Medical Association WA president Mark Duncan-Smith said the restrictions are reasonable given the circumstances.

“I don’t think we needed to go into lockdown, and I certainly agree with the government with a measured response to this one positive case.”

The husband of the infected woman has so far tested negative to the virus, possibly because she had already received her first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“The Delta variant is very, very contagious, however this person has had one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and that may actually reduce the viral load and potentially the viral shedding,” he said.

“So it may be that we get very lucky and we may not get other cases.

“People should go out and get the vaccine as soon as they are eligible and able to, it is the only way we are going to get back to a normal way of life, and avoid these problems of rolling restrictions.”

Meanwhile, Australian Hotels Association CEO Bradley Woods said he understands the need to keep the community safe, but it’s hard on businesses trying to stay afloat.

“It is extremely frustrating, it’s disappointing, it has obviously already cost many, many hospitality businesses and organisations both monetarily and emotionally.”

The AHA was due to hold their accommodation awards ball this evening which has since been cancelled.

“There were 500 five-course meals prepped and ready to go for tonight that the hotel will have to deal with, and of course there is a huge expense in that,” he told Gary Adshead.

“At the end of the day this is the cost of dealing with a pandemic, and it is unfortunately a reality we need to come to terms with.”