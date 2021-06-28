WA records no new cases of COVID-19 overnight.

FIRST ON 6PR

Western Australia has recorded no new cases of COVID-19 overnight, as the Perth and Peel regions wake to new restrictions.

It comes after a woman who returned from Sydney tested positive to the virus yesterday, while a worker at a NT gold mine was also positive while at work, with some of the miners returning to WA.

Premier Mark McGowan confirmed WA’s case numbers on 6PR Breakfast with Oliver Peterson.

“We don’t have anymore cases overnight,” he said.

“We have 186 people from the gold mine in the Northern Territory they are all being progressively tested, none of them at this point in time have acquired the virus.”

Masks are mandatory until at least Wednesday, while venues are restricted to 150 people and the two square metre rule is back.

The Premier refused to point the finger at NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian for not locking down her state earlier, but said WA would have done it differently.

“Clearly we would have acted quicker had it been us,” he said,

“Our approach has always been far more hasty … NSW has a different approach, and people can judge for themselves which one works better.

“I’d prefer to be cautious rather than have some massive outbreak, and then we have to lockdown the entire city.”

