Long lines at COVID-19 testing clinics as Perth wakes to new restrictions

COVID-19 testing clinics in Perth’s northern suburbs already have long queues, as people rush to get swabbed after a new case of community transmission.

The Perth-Peel area has been placed under strict measures in a bid to curb any further spread of the virus.

A returned New South Wales traveller was in the community for several days while unknowingly infectious.

A full list of exposure sites is available on the Healthy WA website, and anyone who was at the listed locations at specified times must get tested and isolate.

Nine News reporter Lucy McLeod is at the drive-through clinic in Joondalup and said the queue is building quickly.

“The line is massive, it’s insane, it goes right around the block and all the way up the street,” she told 6PR’s Oliver Peterson.

“I spoke to a people at the front of the line, they have been here since five this morning.”

She said she spoke with a man who was turned away from a clinic yesterday due to long waits.

“He tried to come in and they turned him away because the wait was about seven hours.”

6PR reporter Julian Douglas is at the Joondalup Health Campus testing clinic and said things are moving pretty quickly.

“There was only 150 people here when it opened at 8am, and they are actually churning through them quite quickly.”

6PR Perth Live producer Nick Alviani was required to get tested after playing in a football match with people who had been to an exposure site.

He was at a testing clinic in Midland this morning and told Gary Adshead there has been a steady flow of people going through to get tested.

“I headed out to Midland thinking the line would be a little bit smaller but looking around this wait is probably up to about an hour and a half,” he said.

“I am probably half way through and I have been here for about 40 minutes.”

