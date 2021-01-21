WA Police admit they made a mistake when an invalid email address for sexual assault reporting was listed on their website for six years but they still don’t know how it happened.

The error was reported by WA Today in 2018 but at that time, it was believed the inactive account had only been promoted for two years.

A Freedom of Information request has since revealed the incorrect address was on the WA Police website as far back as August 2012, meaning thousands of emails were lost.

The deactivated email account was also promoted by Police and other websites including Curtin University and the Human Rights Commission.

Speaking with Oliver Peterson, Acting Deputy Commissioner of WA Police Brad Royce says after an investigation they are still no closer to finding answers.

“Our Chief Information Officer as been through the systems and the best I can say is we were unable to determine how it occurred back then and we are still in that position.”

Police are urging anyone who reported a sexual assault and feel they were ignored to get in touch again.

“If you ever feel you reported something to WA Police and we didn’t act, get back in touch with us and we’ll make sure we’ll do something for you,” said Mr Royce.

