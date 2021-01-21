6PR
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘Damning’ documents reveal WA Police..

‘Damning’ documents reveal WA Police lost six years of sexual assault emails

6 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for ‘Damning’ documents reveal WA Police lost six years of sexual assault emails

Documents obtained under Freedom of Information laws have revealed the full extent of an email bungle within Western Australia’s police force.

The documents uncovered that WA Police lost six years’ worth of emails sent to an address that was set up to receive correspondence from sexual assault victims.

WA today reporter Rachel Dexter obtained documents under Freedom of Information laws which revealed there were four more years of emails lost than previously known publicly.

In July last year Police were forced to admit anyone who had attempted to report a sexual crime between February 2016 and March 2018 via the email address were sending highly sensitive reports to a ghost address.

Dexter told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett “this FOI shows today that it went back to 2012, which is pretty damning”.

WA Police were contacted by 6PR to respond, but declined to comment.

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)

News
