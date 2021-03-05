‘Voice of cycling’ Phil Liggett reveals his favourite cycling moments

A new documentary highlighting the life of one of the world’s greatest cycling commentators is set to be released in cinemas across Australia this month.

Phil Liggett has commentated 48 Tour De France tours and 15 Olympic Games.

The documentary, Phil Liggett: The Voice of Cycling shows sides to Liggett that will be unknown to many of his fans.

Speaking to 6PR’s Gareth Parker this morning Liggett said the film includes his early ambition to become a zoologist and an professional rider.

“When they delve into my life in more detail, they realised I started out as a zookeeper,” he said.

He also revealed his favourite cycling moments and competitors.

(Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images)