6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘Voice of cycling’ Phil Liggett..

‘Voice of cycling’ Phil Liggett reveals his favourite cycling moments

3 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for ‘Voice of cycling’ Phil Liggett reveals his favourite cycling moments

A new documentary highlighting the life of one of the world’s greatest cycling commentators is set to be released in cinemas across Australia this month.

Phil Liggett has commentated 48 Tour De France tours and 15 Olympic Games.

The documentary, Phil Liggett: The Voice of Cycling shows sides to Liggett that will be unknown to many of his fans.

Speaking to 6PR’s Gareth Parker this morning Liggett said the film includes his early ambition to become a zoologist and an professional rider.

“When they delve into my life in more detail, they realised I started out as a zookeeper,” he said.

He also revealed his favourite cycling moments and competitors.

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882