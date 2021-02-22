Vaccine about ‘finding a way forward from this pandemic’

Pfizer Australia says the arrival of their COVID-19 vaccine is a “momentous” occasion.

The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine began in WA today with two nurses being the first to receive the Pfizer BioNTech jab.

Speaking with Oliver Peterson, Pfizer Australia and New Zealand Managing Director Anne Harris says, “this vaccination is about finding a way forward from this pandemic.”

Ms Harris said people may experience similar mild side effects to that of other common vaccines including soreness in the arm, general fatigue and headaches.

“That’s because the vaccine primes the body to defend itself,” she said.

“The side effects are a sign the vaccine is working and mounting that defense system.”

Specially designed “thermal shippers” are used to transport the doses to ensure they are kept at minus 70 degrees Celsius.

“They are GPS and temperature checked 24/7,” said Ms Harris.

“We know the temperature and quality has been maintained.”

Vaccinations are invite only at this stage.

Click PLAY to listen:

(Photo: Supplied)