6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Vaccine about ‘finding a way forward from this pandemic’

6 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Pfizervaccine
Article image for Vaccine about ‘finding a way forward from this pandemic’

Pfizer Australia says the arrival of their COVID-19 vaccine is a “momentous” occasion.

The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine began in WA today with two nurses being the first to receive the Pfizer BioNTech jab.

Speaking with Oliver Peterson, Pfizer Australia and New Zealand Managing Director Anne Harris says, “this vaccination is about finding a way forward from this pandemic.”

Ms Harris said people may experience similar mild side effects to that of other common vaccines including soreness in the arm, general fatigue and headaches.

“That’s because the vaccine primes the body to defend itself,” she said.

“The side effects are a sign the vaccine is working and mounting that defense system.”

Specially designed “thermal shippers” are used to transport the doses to ensure they are kept at minus 70 degrees Celsius.

“They are GPS and temperature checked 24/7,” said Ms Harris.

“We know the temperature and quality has been maintained.”

Vaccinations are invite only at this stage.

Click PLAY to listen:

(Photo: Supplied)

Oliver Peterson
LocalNewsPoliticsWA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882