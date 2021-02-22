First Western Australians receive COVID-19 vaccine

Two hotel quarantine nurses have become the first people in Western Australia to be given the COVID-19 vaccine.

Nurses Antonia Garza and Keita Winks both received doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine this morning,

They are among more than 330 frontline quarantine and health workers expected to get the jab today.

Chief Health Officer Dr Andy Robertson said it was an exciting step for WA in the fight against COVID-19.

“This is actually a momentous day for WA, as we embark on the biggest vaccination program that the country has ever seen, and certainly the biggest one we’ve ever seen in WA,” he said.

“We are getting around 5000 doses coming to WA each week for the next three weeks, and then we expect it to increase after that.”

3427 frontline quarantine workers have been invited to receive the jab this week.

“We would strongly encourage all of our frontline workers who have been invited to register to receive the vaccine as soon as possible,” Dr Robertson said.

However the media was locked out of viewing the historic moment, instead the West Australian Department of Health decided to film it themselves.

WA’s Chief Health Officer has insisted the government isn’t hiding anything.

“The Hyatt remains an active quarantine hotel, they obviously have security there, to make sure we manage people that are in hotel quarantine appropriately.”

Click play to watch the full press conference.

Meanwhile one new case of COVID-19 has been recorded in WA overnight.

It belongs to a man in his 50s who travelled into Perth from overseas, and is currently in hotel quarantine.

WA now has four active cases of the virus.