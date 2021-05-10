Spearwood dog attacks: Charges laid, push to destroy attacker

The City of Cockburn is seeking a destruction order for a dog which was allegedly involved in two vicious attacks in Spearwood earlier this year.

Greyhound Holly was attacked while walking with her volunteer dog walker in March, and after multiple surgeries had to be put down.

It was later revealed on 6PR Breakfast the dog accused of the attack was allegedly involved in a separate attack just weeks earlier.

The City of Cockburn said the owner of the attacking dog has since been charged with multiple offences.

The matter is due to appear before the Fremantle Magistrates Court on May 17, and as part of the prosecution the City of Cockburn will seek a destruction order for the attacking dog.

