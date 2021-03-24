6PR
Rescue dog Holly loses battle after Spearwood attack

4 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Greyhound Holly has sadly passed away after she was attacked by another dog in Spearwood last week.

Her volunteer dog walker Ljubica Petrovic, from Pets of Older Persons, shared her story on 6PR yesterday.

The community rallied around Holly’s elderly owners to raise more than $19,000 for vet bills.

Holly underwent multiple surgeries after receiving severe injuries to her chest, but this morning her condition deteriorated.

In a statement Pets of Older Persons thanked the community for their support.

“It is with a heavy heart  that we have to deliver the news that Holly passed over to the rainbow bridge this morning just after 10am,” the statement reads.

“Unfortunately her injuries were getting worse and her body couldn’t hold out any longer after the multiple surgeries.

“We are thinking of Holly’s owners Jean & Don at this time.

“We thank every single person for the donations to the GoFundMe and those funds will be put to cover majority of Holly’s medical bills.”

(Photo: Pets of Older Persons/ Facebook.)

Gareth Parker
