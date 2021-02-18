Six month vaccine rollout timeline ‘ambitious’

The state government plans to offer a coronavirus vaccine to every West Australian within six to eight months.

Pfizer-BioNTech jab is first to be rolled out, with 5000 vials expected to arrive by Sunday. The Oxford-AstraZeneca version will be offered in the coming months.

Health Minister Roger Cook joined Oliver Peterson live in the studio where he said immunising border and quarantine workers and emergency department staff will be the government’s first priority.

“So around about 2500 at the airport, 2,500 working in our hotel quarantine and about 170 down at Fremantle harbour – they’ll be the three main areas we’ll be vaccinating from day one next week.”

While the shot won’t be mandatory, Minister Cook urged West Australians to roll up their sleeve.

“This is about stopping severe illness and possibly death.

“So it is important.”

Once the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab lands the amount of West Aussies being vaccinated a week will surge to around 100,000 people per week.

Case 903, who sparked a five-day lockdown in Perth, continues to recover from COVID-19 in hotel quarantine. Minister Cook was quick to say “he has been an absolute trooper.”

While many questions still surround how Case 903 caught the UK strain of the virus, the government believes it’s linked to the hotel door of the COVID-positive arrival being opened seven times.

Minister Cook also answered listeners questions regarding the vaccine rollout.

To view the roll-out schedule go to health.wa.gov.au

Click PLAY to listen: