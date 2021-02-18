Mark McGowan reveals COVID-19 vaccine plan for WA

WA’s first doses of the COVID vaccine are expected to land this weekend.

Premier Mark McGowan says the Pfizer vaccine should arrive by Sunday night.

“The trays of Pfizer vials will be stored in an ultra cold freezer at Perth Children’s Hospital before being transported to the relevant clinics over the next few weeks,” he said.

“As part of the national roll out we have been advised that about 5000 doses will be coming to WA each week for the first three weeks.”

Border and hotel quarantine workers will be vaccinated first, followed by health and aged care workers.

“Our quarantine hotel workers including hotel staff, cleaners, police, security and clinical staff… are at higher risk of contracting the virus so it makes sense they are prioritised in the first place,” the Premier said.

“Obviously as more doses arrive in WA we will then ramp up vaccinations and increase the number of clinics at regional ports and particular WA hospitals across the State

It’s predicted by mid-March around 5000 West Australians will be fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, WA has gone another day of recording no new COVID cases overnight.

