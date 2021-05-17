Ryan Risdon faces court over Bunbury fight

The brother of Socceroo Josh Risdon, who allegedly bashed another man outside a Bunbury pub, has faced court.

6PR and Nine News reporter Kamin Gock was at the Bunbury Magistrates Court and said the court heard Ryan Risdon may have been retaliating to the 43-year-old victim.

“The CCTV allegedly shows that the victim actually attacked Ryan first, striking him first, they then wrestled to the ground, where the victim then hit his head,” he told Millsy.

“From there Ryan allegedly punched him in the jaw.”

The 43-year-old is on life support after suffering serious head injuries outside the Prince of Wales Hotel on Saturday night.

“We heard in court, tragically that it is unlikely that the 43-year-old will survive,” Gock said.

“He is on life support, and that also means that the charges may be upgraded.”

The 29-year-old was granted bail and is due to appear in court again next Monday.

Anyone with information is urged to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Press PLAY to hear more on Millsy at Midday