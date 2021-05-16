6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Man charged after altercation at..

Man charged after altercation at popular Bunbury venue

2 hours ago
6PR News
Article image for Man charged after altercation at popular Bunbury venue

Homicide detectives have charged a 29-year-old man with grievous bodily harm, after a fight outside a licensed venue in Bunbury on Saturday night.

It’s alleged the man was involved in an altercation with another man on Stephen Street just after 10.30pm.

Both men fell to the ground, before being separated by onlookers.

The 43-year-old victim is clinging to life at Bunbury Hospital, where he is in a critical condition with serious head injuries.

The accused man from Glen Iris is expected to face Bunbury Magistrates Court today.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

6PR News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882