Man charged after altercation at popular Bunbury venue

Homicide detectives have charged a 29-year-old man with grievous bodily harm, after a fight outside a licensed venue in Bunbury on Saturday night.

It’s alleged the man was involved in an altercation with another man on Stephen Street just after 10.30pm.

Both men fell to the ground, before being separated by onlookers.

The 43-year-old victim is clinging to life at Bunbury Hospital, where he is in a critical condition with serious head injuries.

The accused man from Glen Iris is expected to face Bunbury Magistrates Court today.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.