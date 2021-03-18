6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Priyanka Chopra requests Peter Ford..

Priyanka Chopra requests Peter Ford answer for his ‘crime’ on Indian TV show

5 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Peter Ford
Article image for Priyanka Chopra requests Peter Ford answer for his ‘crime’ on Indian TV show

A current affair program in India has requested Peter Ford appear on their show to explain his “crime” after he questioned whether or not Priyanka Chopra was a big enough star to announce the 2021 Oscar nominations.

The entertainment guru has since received “nasty” abuse online for his tweet.

“I have been asked to appear on the version of A Current Affair in India,” he told 6PR’s Gareth Parker.

“I would go on but I am not going to be paid an appearance fee.

“I’m sure I am being set up, because the producer rang me and said would you please come on and explain your crime to India.

“I am happy to be setup, but I want to be paid for my time.”

Click play to hear more.

(Photo: Steve Granitz/ Getty Images.)

Gareth Parker
EntertainmentNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882