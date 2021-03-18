Priyanka Chopra requests Peter Ford answer for his ‘crime’ on Indian TV show

A current affair program in India has requested Peter Ford appear on their show to explain his “crime” after he questioned whether or not Priyanka Chopra was a big enough star to announce the 2021 Oscar nominations.

The entertainment guru has since received “nasty” abuse online for his tweet.

“I have been asked to appear on the version of A Current Affair in India,” he told 6PR’s Gareth Parker.

“I would go on but I am not going to be paid an appearance fee.

“I’m sure I am being set up, because the producer rang me and said would you please come on and explain your crime to India.

“I am happy to be setup, but I want to be paid for my time.”

Click play to hear more.

(Photo: Steve Granitz/ Getty Images.)