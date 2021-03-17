International actress hits back at Peter Ford in twitter war

Entertainment guru Peter Ford has come under fire for his criticism of international actress Priyanka Chopra.

Ford took to Twitter on Monday to question whether or not the actress and her hubby Nick Jonas were big enough stars to announce the 2021 Oscar nominations.

“No disrespect to these two but I’m not sure their contribution to the movies qualifies them to be announcing Oscar nominees,” Ford’s tweet read.

Chopra hit back, tweeting her 60 plus film credentials.

Would love your thoughts on what qualifies someone. Here are my 60+ film credentials for your adept consideration @mrpford https://t.co/8TY2sw1dKb pic.twitter.com/T8DnQbtXZG — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 16, 2021

Speaking to 6PR’s Gareth Parker this morning, Ford said he has been attacked by Chopra’s 27.1 million Twitter followers.

“Suddenly you have 27 million people tweeting you about what a horrible person you are.”

