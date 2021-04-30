No new cases of community spread as WA prepares for eased restrictions

Western Australia has recorded another day without community transmission of COVID-19.

One new case was detected in a return overseas traveller in hotel quarantine.

The man in his 30s travelled to the state from India.

Premier Mark McGowan said it is “critically important” people continue to get tested in the coming week.

“Over the next week as we are still in the incubation period where we haven’t fully shaken off the virus yet so [it’s important] that the testing rates stay up,” he said.

“If you are unwell, if you have been to any of the locations … please get yourself tested.”

New restrictions will come into affect from midnight tonight.

Face masks will remain mandatory indoors, on public transport, and where social distancing isn’t possible.

That includes at Optus Stadium and other sporting venues, where the capacity will be limited to 75 per cent.

Private gatherings are capped at 30 people, while gyms and fitness centres can reopen.

The latest round of restrictions will stay in place until May 8.