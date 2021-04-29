Premier Mark McGowan announces eased restrictions

Restrictions on the Perth and Peel region will be lifted from midnight tomorrow, but some measures will remain in place.

Masks will remain mandatory for indoor venues for an additional seven days.

There will be a 30 person limit in homes, and outdoor gatherings will be capped at 500 people.

Nightclubs can re-open but a four-square-metre rule will apply and masks will be mandatory.

Indoor fitness centres and gyms can also resume operation with a two-square metre rule in place, and spectators will be allowed at community sport.

Funerals and weddings will remain capped at 200 people.

Stadiums can operate at 75 per cent capacity, which means crowds will be able to attend the Western Derby on Sunday.

Premier Mark McGowan acknowledged the lockdown had been difficult for many, but said it was necessary to limit community spread of the virus.

“We have seen what community spread of this virus can do, it is absolutely heartbreaking,” he said.

“That’s why short, sharp lockdowns have been used.

“It gives us the best chance to snap back to where we were before.”

The new restrictions are expected to remain in place until 12.01am on Saturday, May 8.

“Over the next week we need to be mindful that the full incubation period of the virus has not ended,” Mr McGowan said.

Grants of up to $2,000 will also be made available for small businesses affected by the snap-lockdown.

Press PLAY to hear more.

Tonight I am able to announce the changes to restrictions which will occur at midnight tomorrow night, 12.01am Saturday… Posted by Mark McGowan on Thursday, April 29, 2021

(Photo: Matt Jelonek/ Getty Images.)