More Extinction Rebellion protesters arrested amid commuter disruption

There have been more arrests at the Extinction Rebellion protest in the city.

6PR and Nine News reporter Michael Stamp said two activists where taken into custody after the so called ‘die in’ moved to Barrack Street.

“They laid in the middle of the road causing traffic chaos and were stopping vehicles from going though,” Stamp said.

“They were dressed as canaries and had their feet up in the air.”

Earlier in the day a man was arrested for allegedly confronting protestors and injuring a police officer.

27 protestors were arrested yesterday.

(Photo: Michael Stamp/ Nine News.)