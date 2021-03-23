Man arrested after allegedly confronting Extinction Rebellion protesters

A man has been arrested after he allegedly confronted Extinction Rebellion protesters in the Perth CBD this morning.

6PR and Nine News reporter Michael Stamp was at the scene when a driver allegedly became angry and jumped out of his car.

“This motorists jumped out of his car and ripped down the banner,” Stamp said.

“Police swarmed on this man. About four police officers tackled this man to the ground.

“He was shouting that we shouldn’t listen to these protestors and that they are causing too much disruption.

“During the process a police officer has suffered a serious knee injury as well.”

Extinction Rebellion activists are in their second day of their nationwide ‘die-in protests, and today staged a “swarm the city” event, blocking traffic and pedestrian crosswalks.

27 protestors were arrested yesterday, and more events are planned over the coming week in their fight for “climate justice.”

(Photo: Michael Stamp/ Nine News.)