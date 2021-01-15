Mixed messages over new event guidelines

A Perth events director says the new COVID rules are “very difficult” to navigate, especially for smaller operators.

Monarch Events Director Cassandra Brennan told Oliver Peterson the new directions “make it very difficult to make a living.”

“Some of the rules that apply to the bigger events, we are trying to work out if they apply to the smaller events as well,” she said.

Ms Brennan says part of the issue is people in Perth believe “everything is back to normal.”

“The events industry is so far away from being back to normal.

“Now there’s further restrictions placed on us.”

She also criticised the training provided to the COVID safety marshals.

“They have to go and do a training course that is designed for health workers that has no events over lay and there’s no mention of the events industry,” said Ms Brennan.

(Photo credit: iStock by Getty)