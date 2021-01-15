6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Mixed messages over new event guidelines

1 hour ago
Oliver Peterson
COVIDEvents industry
Article image for Mixed messages over new event guidelines

A Perth events director says the new COVID rules are “very difficult” to navigate, especially for smaller operators.

Monarch Events Director Cassandra Brennan told Oliver Peterson the new directions “make it very difficult to make a living.”

“Some of the rules that apply to the bigger events, we are trying to work out if they apply to the smaller events as well,” she said.

Ms Brennan says part of the issue is people in Perth believe “everything is back to normal.”

“The events industry is so far away from being back to normal.

“Now there’s further restrictions placed on us.”

She also criticised the training provided to the COVID safety marshals.

“They have to go and do a training course that is designed for health workers that has no events over lay and there’s no mention of the events industry,” said Ms Brennan.

Click PLAY to listen:

(Photo credit: iStock by Getty)

Oliver Peterson
EntertainmentLifestyleLocalNewsWA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882