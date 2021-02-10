Liberal leader responds to personal attack from property tycoon

The state Opposition Leader has hit back at claims he is “inexperienced”, after one of WA’s biggest property developers said he would back the Labor party in the upcoming election.

Yesterday 6PR’s Liam Bartlett releveled that Nigel Satterley – a paid member of the Liberals – has organised a fundraiser which is expected to raise close to $300,000 for the Labor party.

In the explosive interview, Nigel Satterley sang the praises of Premier Mark McGowan but attacked Liberal leader Zak Kirkup for his lack of “life experience”.

Adding that he wouldn’t donate to the Liberal party unless Nick Goiran and Peter Collier are sacked.

Responding to the interview today Mr Kirkup said donations shouldn’t influence how a party is run.

“Let me make it very clear, I am not going to be bought by anybody, the liberal party is not up for sale,” he said.

“This idea that we would make decisions because someone is going to try and withhold donations until we make calls that they want to see … that’s a concern.”

In a strange twist of fate, Nigel Satterely turned up to the same cafe as Mr Kirkup when he was having breakfast this morning.

Prompting further backlash on twitter from the property tycoon.

Good morning again @zrfk. Great photograph. I hope you are going to answer Leon’s questions truthfully and be honest about the terrible state of the WA Liberal Party. — Nigel Satterley (@NigelSatterley) February 10, 2021

