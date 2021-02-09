6PR
Leading property developer backs Premier Mark McGowan

3 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for Leading property developer backs Premier Mark McGowan

One of WA’s biggest property developers, who is a known Liberal supporter, has jumped ship and is now backing the Labor party in the next state election.

Nigel Satterley has organised a fundraiser which is expected to raise close to $300,000 for the ALP at $1500 a ticket.

Speaking to 6PR’s Liam Bartlett this morning he said the financial support doesn’t come with “strings attached”.

“Property developers don’t get any favors in Western Australia,” he said.

And while Mr Satterley was very complementary of Premier Mark McGowan, Opposition Leader Zak Kirkup and his party were not afforded the same niceties.

“He is inexperienced,” he said.

“He has got no real life experience, never run a family home, never run a business.

“The people of Western Australia want strong leadership, and Goiran and Collier have brought the state WA Liberal party to it’s knees.

“People won’t support the Liberal central state fund until Zak sacks these two people.

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: Trevor Collens/ WA Today.)

