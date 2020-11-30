“I’m leaving a job I love”: Ben Wyatt opens up on Perth LIVE

After 16 years in politics, the Western Australian Treasurer has reaffirmed he will retire from state politics at the next election in March.

Ben Wyatt joined Oliver Peterson live in the studio to discuss the issues facing him for the rest of his term and to reflect on his time in politics.

Minister Wyatt described the controversial tweet by a Chinese Government official as incredibly inflammatory and said such acts by China will make it difficult to restore its relationship with Australia.

“This is just outrageous,” said Minister Wyatt.

“One in four jobs in WA is directly linked to our trade with China.

“I’m angry and I’m incredibly concerned.”

Also serving as the Minister for Aboriginal Affairs, Minister Wyatt still sees himself continuing to play a role in assisting Indigenous West Australians.

“We’ve been able to achieve some incredible things in Aboriginal affairs.

“The resolution of native titles and increase in land use agreements… this is now seeing Aboriginal people achieve through native title what we always hoped would happen – [involved in] the decision making process and sharing in the wealth of this state.

“I will always been involved in Aboriginal affairs in one way or the other.”

Minister Wyatt first announced his retirement in February but was then reluctant to leave when the COVID-19 pandemic hit hard in March.

“It’s been quite a year.

“I remember thinking it’s going to take a decade [to recover].

“To be here now and the situation we’re in… it’s an enormous relief to be here compared to where I though we might have ended up.”

Minister Wyatt is firm that he would never have left in the middle of a term but after being elected young he believes he’s had a long political career.

“I want to do something else while I’m still of an age I can pursue that career.

“I’m one of the few lucky pollies where I’m leaving a job I love without bitterness.”

While he wouldn’t rule out running for federal politics, he said it’s “most unlikely.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview: