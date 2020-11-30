“I can’t see China apologising” – Tweet continues to cause outrage

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has expressed his outrage after a Chinese official tweeted a “terrible slur” on our servicemen and women.

Mr Morrison said in a press conference that Australia is seeking an apology from the Chinese government and removal of the tweet.

The post depicts a photoshopped image of an Australian soldier holding a bloodied knife to the throat of an Afghan child.

China watcher and Lowy Institute Senior Fellow Richard McGregor told Oliver Peterson he can’t see China apologising.

“That might be one of Mr Morrison’s missteps.