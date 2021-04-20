6PR
Gareth Parker slams government for destroying ‘sacred ceremonies’ with ‘overbearing rules’

55 seconds ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Gareth Parker slams government for destroying ‘sacred ceremonies’ with ‘overbearing rules’

6PR Breakfast host Gareth Parker has slammed the government for defending strict COVID protocols which have forced a number of suburban ANZAC Day dawn services to cancel.

Ceremonies in Belmont, Rockingham and Port Kennedy are unable to go ahead due to the high cost of local and state government requirements to maintain COVID safe venues.

Yesterday, Veterans Issues Minister Paul Papalia and Health Minister Roger Cook defended the protocols.

“They apparently aren’t that fussed that overbearing COVID rules and paperwork are destroying the most sacred ceremonies in our country,” Parker said.

“Instead of rolling up their sleeves and fixing it, they are defending it.

“I just think this needs more leadership and it needs some commonsense.

“I don’t want to hear these rules defended, I want to see these rules fixed.”

Click play to hear more. 

Gareth Parker
News
