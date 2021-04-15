Why some suburban ANZAC Day dawn services have been forced to cancel

The Rockingham RSL say they are “disappointed” they had to cancel their Anzac Day ceremony due to the high cost of local and state government requirements to maintain safe venues.

The local council provided the RSL with a COVID safe plan which meant special requirements were needed to be put in place for the event.

Vice President of the Rockingham RSL, Mark Weldon, told 6PR’s Gareth Parker the scale of the event requires it to be planned months in advance.

They were given the green light for the event when coronavirus restrictions eased earlier this year – but it was too late.

“The local government has given us a plan that we have had to put in place on the village green in Rockingham,” Mr Welson said.

“They have required us to have fencing, lighting, static security and all these types of things, which being a non-for-profit RSL club … we just couldn’t afford to carry that out.”

“The plan was an impossible thing for us to even try and achieve.

“We are fairly disappointed.”

RSLWA CEO, John McCourt said Rockingham is not the only branch that was forced to cancel due to COVID restrictions.

“There are a number of other sub branches in the northern suburbs that had to cancel as well, the logistics were just to cumbersome,” he said.

“Our heart goes out to them, it’s a very difficult situation.”

Despite capacity restrictions being lifted at certain indoor and outdoor venues last week the Kings Park Dawn Service will remain capped at 10,000 people as a ticketed event.

Click play to hear more.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)