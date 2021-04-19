Another WA ANZAC Day service cancelled due to COVID restrictions

Another ANZAC Day dawn service has been cancelled due to the high cost of local and state government requirements to maintain COVID safe venues.

Belmont RSL president, Alan Richardson, told 6PR’s Gareth Parker, the Belmont dawn service will not go ahead this year.

“Unfortunately due to the logistics, the cost and the requirements of having a simple dawn services, it is beyond the realms of an RSL sub-branch,” he said.

“When you have got more than 500 people you have to have marshals, you have to have fencing, it restricts the ability to conduct a simple service.”

Holding back tears, Mr Richardson said the cancellation will have a massive impact on veterans and the local community.

“We have a lot of people who miss it, family groups, and they just can’t get together,” he said.

“We understand COVID is a problem, but when the Premier said yes you can hold a service, he doesn’t understand there is 10 pages of paperwork just for a simple little organisation to apply.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)