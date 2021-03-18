Dusty Stars As Tigers Fight Off Brave Blues

Late in the last quarter the Blues were within a kick… but the Reigning Premiers put their foot down

when it mattered most to win 15.15.105 to 11.14.80.

Dustin Martin lighting up the opening night of the season, finishing with 31 disposals and 2 goals. Jack Riewoldt kicked 4.

Oscar McDonald became the first ever medical sub, put on for the injured Jack Silvagni.

Nick Vlastuin was subbed off for the Tigers with a knee issue.

Brad Hardie, Matt Granland, Shane McInnes and David Schwarz covering all the action from the MCG.

Highlights below.