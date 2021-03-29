Dog involved in two Spearwood attacks seized

The dog involved in two vicious attacks in Spearwood, which killed Greyhound holly, has been seized by the City of Cockburn.

Holly was attacked while walking with her volunteer dog walker two weeks ago and after multiple surgeries had to be put down last week.

On Friday, Jessica recounted a horrifying attack to her nine-year-old kelpie cross which occurred just weeks earlier.

Last week the City of Cockburn declared the dog “dangerous” and said the dog will be required to wear a special collar and muzzle while in public.

The City has since released a statement saying the dog has been seized.

“The dog was seized under warrant by the City on 26 March, and will not be released until the owner complies with enhanced fencing and property requirements,” the statement reads.

“The City has declared the dog that attacked Holly as dangerous and will prosecute its owner.”

If convicted the owner faces a penalty of up to $10,000 and the courts may impose a destruction order.

“The City cannot order the destruction of a dog in matters such as this without an order from a Court,” the statement reads.

“This incident ended in tragic circumstances and we are deeply saddened for the owners and witnesses of the attack.

“We understand that they, and some members of the community, are going through terrible grief at this time.

“The City is committed to seeing the matter pursued through the justice system, while offering support to the owners and keeping them updated on any developments.”

