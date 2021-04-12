6PR
Defence Force to help with cyclone clean-up

3 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
The Defence Force has been sent to help clean up the extensive damage from cyclone Seroja.

The severe category three system crossed the coast near Kalbarri, bringing wind gusts of up to 170-kilometres an hour.

Kalbarri and Northampton have been worst hit by the most severe weather seen in the area in more than five decades.

DFES have reported that 70 per cent of the Kalbarri townsite has been damaged, with 40 per cent of that being severe.

It’s still too early to tell how much damage has been sustained in Northampton.

More than 31,500 homes and businesses are without power in the state’s mid-west/Gascoyne region and it could take days to restore. There are no significant issues being reported with water and sewage.

Defence will immediately provide a C-130J Hercules aircraft for medical and other evacuations, and to transport emergency services personnel and supplies including food, water and generators to communities in need.

Speaking with Oliver Peterson, Minister for Agriculture, Drought and Emergency Management, David Littleproud, said the state government prepared early for a worst-case scenario event and had asked for ADF assistance in anticipation.

“There may be more requests particularly around defence assets like helicopters and planes.

“We stand ready but there could also be boots on the ground.

“They [WA State Government] make that assessment and then make the request.”

(Photo Credit: Corporal Jesse Kane/ADF)

Oliver Peterson
(08) 9221 1882