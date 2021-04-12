Cyclone Seroja: ‘Utter chaos’ residents describe roofs ‘rolling down the street’

The tourist town of Kalbarri copped the full brunt of Cyclone Seroja as it crossed the mainland as a severe category three system.

Deputy President of the Kalbarri Ward in the Shire of Northampton, Shane Krakouer, told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett the area looks like a war zone.

“It was just utter chaos, everybody’s roof was just rolling down the street,” he said.

“There is going to be a lot of people that are going to be homeless.

“There is houses everywhere with no roofs.

“I have got somebody’s roof in my backyard and I don’t even know whose it is.

“There is a palm tree in the courthouse.

“I have never seen anything like it.”

The system was downgraded to a tropical low as it went inland overnight, and is expected to move offshore near Esperance in the coming hours.

Manager of the Kalbarri SES, Steve Cable, said the clean up will be huge.

“We are flat out, we have all only had a couple of hours sleep,” he said.

“There’s are a lot roofs missing, partial roofs missing, powerlines downs, trees across road.

Click play to hear more.

Melissa Finlay from popular restaurant Finlay’s Kalbarri said her business survived mostly unscathed, but the rest of the town wasn’t so lucky.

“Pretty much every tree has fallen down, so the whole place is covered in branches,” she said.

“House are just left with nothing, roofs are off every second house.

“It’s pretty devastating.”

Click play to hear more.