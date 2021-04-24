No new locally acquired cases in WA overnight

WA has recorded no new cases of community transmission on the first day of the Perth and Peel snap three-day lockdown.

Premier Mark McGowan has confirmed the state has recorded two new cases overnight – one was the friend of the Victorian man who tested positive to COVID-19 yesterday.

The other was a woman in her 50s who is a returned overseas traveller from India in hotel quarantine.

Extensive testing has been undertaken after WA was plunged into the three day lockdown last night.

337 contacts of the Victorian man and Kardinya woman have been identified, 71 of which are close contacts

So far 27 of those close contacts have tested negative.

Authorities revealed the Kardinya woman worked at a DB Dental Clinic on Canning Highway in Applecross as a receptionist on Thursday while infectious.

The site has been added to the list of possible exposure sites.

Premier Mark McGowan urged anyone who visited any of the possible exposure sites to get tested immediately and isolate until they return a negative test result.

2,588 people have been tested at COVID-19 clinics and a further 1,489 have been tested in private clinics.

Masks continue to be mandatory for anyone outside the home.

“It is very encouraging to see people listening to the advice about masks,” Mr McGowan said.

“Overall the message is stay home.

“We are asking everyone to do the right thing here.

“COVID is not going away anytime soon.”

One person has been fined $1,000 for refusing to wear a mask at the rugby last night.

Police Commissioner Chris Dawson described it as having “failed the attitude test”.

Premier Mark McGowan also acknowledged the hotel quarantine system is “not fit for purpose” and has called on the federal government to make Commonwealth facilities available.

“I’m getting to the end of my tether, with the Commonwealth handing responsibility to the states and not helping” he said.

“There are a number of Commonwealth facilities that would be more suitable for quarantine purposes.”

“I say to the Commonwealth government, it is time to step-up.”