6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

PERTH LOCKDOWN | Full list of possible exposure sites in Perth

8 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Article image for PERTH LOCKDOWN | Full list of possible exposure sites in Perth

Perth and Peel have been plunged into a three-day lockdown after after a Melbourne man spent five days in the city while potentially infectious with COVID-19.

Below is a list of exposure sites the man visited while in Perth.

If you visited any of these locations, you must get tested and isolate at home until your receive a negative result.

FULL LIST OF EXPOSURE SITES

Location Date of concern Time of concern
Crawley: St Catherine’s on Park (Heim building) 18/04/2021 – 21/04/2021 12:01am 18/04/2021 – 11:59pm 21/04/2021
Canning Vale: Star Family Medicine Practice 23/04/2021 9:00am – 11:00am
Kardinya: Terry White Chemmart 22/04/2021 7:10pm – 8:30pm
Applecross: DB Dental 22/04/2021 8:00am – 6:00pm
Booragoon: Leisurefit Aquatic Centre 21/04/2021 5:30pm – 7:30pm
Willetton: Southlands Shopping Centre (specifcally: Gilbert’s Fresh Markets, Coles, BankWest) 21/04/2021 3:00pm – 3:30pm
QANTAS domestic terminal (T3 – T4) 21/04/2021 11:00am – 1:00pm
Crawley: St Catherine’s on Park (Heim building) – Dining Hall 21/04/2021 7:00am – 9:00am
Northbridge: City China Garden 20/04/2021 5:00pm – 8:00pm
Northbridge: Good Fortune Roast Duck House 19/04/2021 5:00pm – 8:00pm
Subiaco: Fortune Acupuncture Chinese Medical Clinic 19/04/2021 1:30pm – 3:00pm
Crawley: St Catherine’s on Park (Heim building) – Dining Hall 19/04/2021 7:00am – 9:00am
Northbridge: Fortune Five Chinese Restaurant 18/04/2021 5:30pm – 7:00pm
Kardinya: Kitchen Inn 18/04/2021 12:00pm – 2:00pm
Mount Pleasant: Brentwood Deli 18/04/2021 8:30am – 9:30am
East Victoria Park: Bananabro 17/04/2021 5:30pm – 8:00pm
Booragoon: Leisurefit Aquatic centre 17/04/2021 3:30pm – 6:00pm
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882