PERTH LOCKDOWN | Full list of possible exposure sites in Perth
Perth and Peel have been plunged into a three-day lockdown after after a Melbourne man spent five days in the city while potentially infectious with COVID-19.
Below is a list of exposure sites the man visited while in Perth.
If you visited any of these locations, you must get tested and isolate at home until your receive a negative result.
FULL LIST OF EXPOSURE SITES
|Location
|Date of concern
|Time of concern
|Crawley: St Catherine’s on Park (Heim building)
|18/04/2021 – 21/04/2021
|12:01am 18/04/2021 – 11:59pm 21/04/2021
|Canning Vale: Star Family Medicine Practice
|23/04/2021
|9:00am – 11:00am
|Kardinya: Terry White Chemmart
|22/04/2021
|7:10pm – 8:30pm
|Applecross: DB Dental
|22/04/2021
|8:00am – 6:00pm
|Booragoon: Leisurefit Aquatic Centre
|21/04/2021
|5:30pm – 7:30pm
|Willetton: Southlands Shopping Centre (specifcally: Gilbert’s Fresh Markets, Coles, BankWest)
|21/04/2021
|3:00pm – 3:30pm
|QANTAS domestic terminal (T3 – T4)
|21/04/2021
|11:00am – 1:00pm
|Crawley: St Catherine’s on Park (Heim building) – Dining Hall
|21/04/2021
|7:00am – 9:00am
|Northbridge: City China Garden
|20/04/2021
|5:00pm – 8:00pm
|Northbridge: Good Fortune Roast Duck House
|19/04/2021
|5:00pm – 8:00pm
|Subiaco: Fortune Acupuncture Chinese Medical Clinic
|19/04/2021
|1:30pm – 3:00pm
|Crawley: St Catherine’s on Park (Heim building) – Dining Hall
|19/04/2021
|7:00am – 9:00am
|Northbridge: Fortune Five Chinese Restaurant
|18/04/2021
|5:30pm – 7:00pm
|Kardinya: Kitchen Inn
|18/04/2021
|12:00pm – 2:00pm
|Mount Pleasant: Brentwood Deli
|18/04/2021
|8:30am – 9:30am
|East Victoria Park: Bananabro
|17/04/2021
|5:30pm – 8:00pm
|Booragoon: Leisurefit Aquatic centre
|17/04/2021
|3:30pm – 6:00pm