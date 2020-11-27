Australian wine industry to cop a massive hit from China

China is being told to come clean on its latest shot fired in the trade war with Australia.

Beijing has been investigating claims of Australia dumping cheap wine, with preliminary tariffs of up to 212 per cent to be placed on imported Australian wine. The change kicks-in from tomorrow, meaning a $20 bottle of wine will rise to $60 in China.

Exporting wine to China is a $1.2 billion a year market to the industry.

Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud told Oliver Peterson they’re calling on the Chinese Government come clean about the real reasons behind this decision.

“In light of their comments over the last week around some grievances they have with Australia, the perception is now because of that it’s more to do with those issues than it is to do with the wine industry having done anything wrong.

“That’s why it’s very important Chinese officials and Chinese politicians are very clear and very transparent about why this has been imposed on Australia wine industry.”

Last week Perth LIVE spoke to the CEO of Citrus Australia about a proposed change that would see 100% Australian fruit juice given a lower health star rating than diet cola.

Minister Littleproud said his confidence is “shattered” that the WA State Government lead the charge to say Australian primary producers aren’t producing a nutritional product.

“The world has gone mad.”

