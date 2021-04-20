6PR
ANZAC anger: ‘An insult to those who gave their lives’

9 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
WA’s coronavirus restrictions are under scrutiny after several RSL branches were forced to abandon ANZAC Day services for a second year.

Many are questioning why full crowds can attend sporting games at Perth Stadium, but smaller suburban events have had to be cancelled.

Perth woman Lesley, whose father was a returned digger, told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett she is disappointed by the governments “double standards.”

“What has really angered me is the fact that … only 10,000 people are allowed to go to the dawn service, but 54,000 can go to Optus,” she said.

“You can’t have one rule for some people in the population, and another rule for the others.

“I just think it is such an insult to those who gave their lives.

“It seems to me that they are a protected and privileged species.

“It’s not like they are using their sporting skills to find a cure for cancer or other diseases, and yet they are almost treated god-like.

Click play to hear more. 

