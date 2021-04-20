Paul Papalia defends ‘extraordinary’ comments about ANZAC Day

The Veterans Issues Minister has defended comments he made about the cancellation of ANZAC Day events.

Several RSLs have had to abandon commemorations this year due to prohibitive COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the Chief Health Officer and local councils.

Paul Papalia said he’d rather resources be directed towards living veterans at risk of suicide, rather than commemorative events.

Speaking to Gareth Parker this morning, Minister Papalia said he stands by the comments he made yesterday.

“We should of course remember the ANZACs but they are all gone,” he said.

“I say to people if you want to honor the ANZACs the greatest contribution you can make right now is to look after those who inherit their legacy.”

In a heated exchange with the 6PR Breakfast host, Minister Papalia refused to question the advice issued by the Chief Health Officer, which sees local RSLs drowned in red tape, while AFL games are able to attract a full house.

“It is not my challenge to confront that question,” he said.

“The Chief Health Officer is the same Chief Health Officer who has advised us all the way through this pandemic.

“I am not going to question the Chief Health Officer.”

(Photo: Matt Dunbar/ Getty Images.)