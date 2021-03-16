6PR
Another three countries suspend rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine

6 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Another three countries have suspended the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine, amid concerns about blood clots.

Germany, France and Italy have halted their rollouts of the vaccine, joining a growing list of countries which have suspended administration of the jab.

Director of infectious diseases at Mater Research, Dr Paul Griffin, told 6PR’s Gareth Parker it’s not a concern.

“We are not worried, we have enough information to be confident this vaccine is very safe,” he said.

“If there was a safety concern there is no way that the TGA would allow this vaccine to continue to be used.”

The World Health Organisation have said there’s no evidence the cases were caused by the vaccine but is reviewing the reports.

The European Medicines Agency is expected to issue new advice tomorrow.

Click play to hear more. 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

