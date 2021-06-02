Young girl hit by car in Perth’s south

A young girl has been hit by a car in Port Kennedy at the intersection of Warnbro Sound Avenue and Grand Ocean Boulevard.

6PR Listener Natalie said there is traffic building up in the area.

“There is what appears to be a car versus pedestrian,” she said.

“There is an ambulance there, and they were kneeling on the floor around someone.”

St John Ambulance spokesperson Kate Hedley confirmed a young girl had been hit and is being treated by officers.

The extent of the girl’s injuries is unknown.

It comes after a truck rear-ended a school bus full of children on on Leach Highway in Booragoon this morning.

Press PLAY to hear more on 6PR Breakfast