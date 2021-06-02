6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Young girl hit by car in Perth’s south

2 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Young girl hit by car in Perth’s south

A young girl has been hit by a car in Port Kennedy at the intersection of Warnbro Sound Avenue and Grand Ocean Boulevard.

6PR Listener Natalie said there is traffic building up in the area.

“There is what appears to be a car versus pedestrian,” she said.

“There is an ambulance there, and they were kneeling on the floor around someone.”

St John Ambulance spokesperson Kate Hedley confirmed a young girl had been hit and is being treated by officers.

The extent of the girl’s injuries is unknown.

It comes after a truck rear-ended a school bus full of children on on Leach Highway in Booragoon this morning.

Press PLAY to hear more on 6PR Breakfast 

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882