School children involved in bus crash in Perth’s south

2 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for School children involved in bus crash in Perth’s south

A bus carrying school children has been rear-ended by a truck on Leach Highway near Winthrop Drive in Booragoon.

6PR listener Ken said about 50 school aged children were involved in the crash.

“About 50 school kids, all have been taken off, and there is an ambulance and police in attendance.”

The left lane of Leach Highway westbound has been blocked off causing traffic chaos.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

Press PLAY to hear more on 6PR Breakfast

St John Ambulance spokesperson Kate Hedley said there are no reports of serious injury.

“There is no entrapment, all the kids on the bus are out, I have got no reports yet of anything major.”

Press PLAY to hear more 

News
