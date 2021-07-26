6PR
Woman charged after allegedly ramming police car

5 hours ago
6PR News
A woman who allegedly rammed a stolen car into a police vehicle overnight has been charged with more than half a dozen offences.

Police were called to a South Lake service station just after 10pm, where a stolen Honda Accord was spotted.

It’s alleged when they spotted the woman, she got into the car, tried to reverse away several times, hitting a police car, before driving into a metal bollard.

No one was injured in the crash but the stolen sedan received extensive damage.

The 29-year-old was taken into custody and she is due to front court today on seven charges, including endangering life, stealing and drink driving.

