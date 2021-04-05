6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Why WA’s controlled border could affect the Trans-Tasman travel bubble

9 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Why WA’s controlled border could affect the Trans-Tasman travel bubble

Tourism operators are hoping for a crucial financial boost from quarantine-free travel between New Zealand and Australia.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to announce the start date for the two-way travel bubble today.

CEO of the Tourism and Transport Forum Australia, Margy Osmond, told 6PR’s Gareth Parker it’s been a long time coming.

“The important thing about getting this up and running is what it does for confidence, people feel like the world is starting to return to normal, they will feel more inclined to travel.”

Ms Osmond said WA’s controlled border could pose a problem to the travel-bubble arrangement.

“What we now desperately need to open up internationally is some certainty around how all states will respond, and have them responding in the same way.”

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882