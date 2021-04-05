Why WA’s controlled border could affect the Trans-Tasman travel bubble

Tourism operators are hoping for a crucial financial boost from quarantine-free travel between New Zealand and Australia.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to announce the start date for the two-way travel bubble today.

CEO of the Tourism and Transport Forum Australia, Margy Osmond, told 6PR’s Gareth Parker it’s been a long time coming.

“The important thing about getting this up and running is what it does for confidence, people feel like the world is starting to return to normal, they will feel more inclined to travel.”

Ms Osmond said WA’s controlled border could pose a problem to the travel-bubble arrangement.

“What we now desperately need to open up internationally is some certainty around how all states will respond, and have them responding in the same way.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)