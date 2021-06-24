Why the sale of the South Fremantle Power Station ‘raises red flags’

The Opposition Leader has raised concerns about the amount of time allocated to sell the South Fremantle Power Station.

Expressions of interest to develop the six-hectare site opened yesterday, but will only remain open until July 2.

Speaking with 6PR’s Gareth Parker Mia Davies said the 10-day turn around “raises red flags”.

“It does seem to be a remarkably short time frame,” she said.

“We are not apposed to seeing the sensible development of the site.

“But 10 days with such a complex site, doesn’t really mean there is going to be any real competition, or anyone with the opportunity to put forward an alternative.”

Yesterday on Perth Live with Oliver Peterson, Energy Minister Bill Johnston revealed that Synergy has already had an “unsolicited bid” on the site.

“The other question we have got, is whether or not the Minister himself has met with any of the proponents of this unsolicited bid,” Davies said.

Press PLAY to hear the full interview

The site could be sold for as little as a dollar, similar to the century-old East Perth power station.

The South Fremantle building was recently returned to the state’s heritage list and former energy minister Mike Nahan said there’s likely a reason for that.

“Heritage listing means it has some kind of public value, and gives a rationale for government subsidy,” he told Liam Bartlett.

“Why would you have an unsolicited bid on a project that you have been soliciting bids on for decades.

“No one can possibly put in an effective competitive bid in eight days for a project that is going to cost tens, if not hundreds, of millions of dollars.

“This is a misuse of the unsolicited bid process, and it is being used to inhibit other bidders.”

Press PLAY to hear more about the history of the site

(Photo: Supplied.)