South Fremantle Power Station already has a bidder

Expressions of interest are open for anyone wanting to purchase the South Fremantle Power Station after Synergy announced it would be up for redevelopment earlier today.

Energy Minister, Bill Johnston, revealed that one company has already put a bid on the site.

“Synergy has had an unsolicited bid so they’re testing the market against that unsolicited bid,” he said.

The power station in North Coogee operated between 1951 and 1985.

The six hectare site is currently owned by the State Government, with the building itself being heritage listed in 1997.

“It’ll be up to a proponent to decide what is the best use of the site, but you would imagine it will be a hotel or apartments or something like that,” Minister Johnston said. “They will be permitted to build additional buildings on the site, but they have to keep the original power station.”

Expressions of interests are only open for 10 days and will close on July 2, with Synergy expecting to announced the winner in September this year.

