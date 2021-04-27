Why cases from India are expected to ‘grow significantly’ in WA

WA has recorded no further community cases overnight as people in the Perth and Peel regions emerge from the three-day lockdown.

Four new cases were detected in hotel quarantine, all return overseas travellers from India.

Premier Mark McGowan said 78 passengers who arrived in Perth on flight MH125 on Saturday had come from India and he expects cases to “grow significantly” in coming days.

“We obviously have enormous sympathy for India at the moment, it’s obviously a diabolical situation that’s going on in India at the moment, but it does put extreme pressure on our systems here in Western Australia and indeed in other states.”

368 close contacts of the three positive cases that plunged Perth and Peel into a snap three-day lockdown have now been identified.

255 of those have now tested negative and remain in self-quarantine awaiting further testing.

“We need to keep up our testing, the use of the COVID safe app and our COVID safe habits,” Mr McGowan said.

8,433 COVID tests were conducted across the state yesterday.

“Testing has dropped off since Sunday. I urge everyone to continue to get tested if you’re feeling unwell or you’ve been to any of the exposure sites.”

WA Health added two new sites to the list of potential exposure sites overnight, including a bank and post office in Applecross.

Anyone who attended the venues is required to get tested and isolate.

