Where to get a COVID test in WA

People across the Perth, Peel and South regions are waking to their first of five days in hard lockdown after a hotel security guard tested positive to COVID-19.

There are fears it could be the highly infectious UK strain, and urgent contact tracing and genomic sequencing is now underway.

The security guard is believed to have visited a number of locations across Perth, and anyone linked to any site is required to get tested urgently.

People are being urged to bring water, sun protection and food to testing clinics as long waits are expected.

Masks are mandatory at all times outside the home.

Anyone needing to get tested can do so for free at both public and private COVID-19 clinics.

After your test you are required by law to self-isolate until your test results are returned.

A full list of testing centres across WA can be found below:

PERTH METRO COVID CLINICS

Armadale Health Service – Ground Floor, 3056, Albany Highway, Mount Nasura – 8.00 am to 10.00 pm

Fiona Stanley Hospital -Bedbrook Row, north-eastern end of hospital, Murdoch – 8.00 am to 10.00 pm

Joondalup Hospital – Car Park P4, Regents Park Road, Joondalup – 8.00 am to 10.00 pm

Rockingham General Hospital – Elanora Drive, Cooloongup – 10.00 am to 10.00 pm

Royal Perth Hospital – Ground Floor, Ainslie House, 48 Murray Street, Perth – 8.00 am to 10.00 pm

Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital – C Block, Hospital Avenue, Nedlands – 8.00 am to 10.00 pm

St John of God Midland Hospital – Yelverton Drive, Midland – 8.00 am to 10.00 pm

REGIONAL COVID CLINICS

Broome Hospital – Clinic relocated to the corner of Anne and Robinson streets, Broome – 8.30 am to 4.00 pm

Bunbury Health Campus – 30m left of the main entrance, Bussell Highway (cnr Robertson Drive) – 10.00 am to 4.00 pm

Kununurra District Hospital – 96 Coolibah Drive, Kununurra – 8.00 am to 4.30 pm

PRIVATE PATHOLOGY CENTRES

There is no cost and no referral required for COVID-19 testing at the following private centres.

For detailed information on each clinic visit the Healthy WA website.

Western Diagnostic Pathology Collection Centres – appointment required

Albany – 87-89 Albany Highway

Duncraig – Unit 11, 209 Warwick Road

Myaree – 9 Hayden Court

Rockingham – 11 Council Avenue

Western Diagnostic drive through COVID collections – no appointment required

Claremont – Claremont Showgrounds, 1 Graylands Road

Forrestdale – Corner of Ranford and Armadale Road

Joondalup – Neil Hawkins Car Park, 200 Boas Avenue

Mandurah – Peel Health Campus, 110 Lakes Road

Midland – Midland Sports Complex, 45 Patterson Drive, Middle Swan

Mount Hawthorn – 391 Oxford Street

Myaree – 5 Playle Street

Australian Clinical Labs – no appointment required

Forrest Lakes – 36 Murdoch Road (Thornlie)

Mandurah – Unit 2G, 11B Smart Street

Mirrabooka – Unit 8, 37 Yirrigan Drive

Ocean Reef – Unit 2, 4 Prendiville Ave

Subiaco – Unit 4, 400 Barker Road

Australian Clinical Labs drive through COVID collections – no appointment required

Airport – 16 Grogan Road

Wangara – 66 Prindiville Drive

Victoria Park – 458 Albany Highway

Inglewood – 969-971 Beaufort Street

Clinipath Collection Centres – no appointment required

Booragoon – 45 Shields Crescent

Fremantle – 201 High Street (parking at rear)

Lathlain – 158 Orrong Road

West Leederville – Unit 1A, 2 McCourt Street (parking under building)

Clinipath drive through COVID collections – appointment required

Booragoon – 4 Shields Crescent

Bunbury – 207 Spencer Street (enter from Constitution St, at rear of the car park)

Busselton – 32A Cook Street

Greenfields (Mandurah) – 73 Gordon Road

Hocking – 1/21 East Road

Lathain – 158 Orrong Road

Osborne Park – 310 Selby Street North

Click play to hear more on 6PR Breakfast.