Where to get a COVID test in WA
People across the Perth, Peel and South regions are waking to their first of five days in hard lockdown after a hotel security guard tested positive to COVID-19.
There are fears it could be the highly infectious UK strain, and urgent contact tracing and genomic sequencing is now underway.
The security guard is believed to have visited a number of locations across Perth, and anyone linked to any site is required to get tested urgently.
People are being urged to bring water, sun protection and food to testing clinics as long waits are expected.
Masks are mandatory at all times outside the home.
Anyone needing to get tested can do so for free at both public and private COVID-19 clinics.
After your test you are required by law to self-isolate until your test results are returned.
A full list of testing centres across WA can be found below:
PERTH METRO COVID CLINICS
- Armadale Health Service – Ground Floor, 3056, Albany Highway, Mount Nasura – 8.00 am to 10.00 pm
- Fiona Stanley Hospital -Bedbrook Row, north-eastern end of hospital, Murdoch – 8.00 am to 10.00 pm
- Joondalup Hospital – Car Park P4, Regents Park Road, Joondalup – 8.00 am to 10.00 pm
- Rockingham General Hospital – Elanora Drive, Cooloongup – 10.00 am to 10.00 pm
- Royal Perth Hospital – Ground Floor, Ainslie House, 48 Murray Street, Perth – 8.00 am to 10.00 pm
- Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital – C Block, Hospital Avenue, Nedlands – 8.00 am to 10.00 pm
- St John of God Midland Hospital – Yelverton Drive, Midland – 8.00 am to 10.00 pm
REGIONAL COVID CLINICS
- Broome Hospital – Clinic relocated to the corner of Anne and Robinson streets, Broome – 8.30 am to 4.00 pm
- Bunbury Health Campus – 30m left of the main entrance, Bussell Highway (cnr Robertson Drive) – 10.00 am to 4.00 pm
- Kununurra District Hospital – 96 Coolibah Drive, Kununurra – 8.00 am to 4.30 pm
PRIVATE PATHOLOGY CENTRES
There is no cost and no referral required for COVID-19 testing at the following private centres.
For detailed information on each clinic visit the Healthy WA website.
Western Diagnostic Pathology Collection Centres – appointment required
- Albany – 87-89 Albany Highway
- Duncraig – Unit 11, 209 Warwick Road
- Myaree – 9 Hayden Court
- Rockingham – 11 Council Avenue
Western Diagnostic drive through COVID collections – no appointment required
- Claremont – Claremont Showgrounds, 1 Graylands Road
- Forrestdale – Corner of Ranford and Armadale Road
- Joondalup – Neil Hawkins Car Park, 200 Boas Avenue
- Mandurah – Peel Health Campus, 110 Lakes Road
- Midland – Midland Sports Complex, 45 Patterson Drive, Middle Swan
- Mount Hawthorn – 391 Oxford Street
- Myaree – 5 Playle Street
Australian Clinical Labs – no appointment required
- Forrest Lakes – 36 Murdoch Road (Thornlie)
- Mandurah – Unit 2G, 11B Smart Street
- Mirrabooka – Unit 8, 37 Yirrigan Drive
- Ocean Reef – Unit 2, 4 Prendiville Ave
- Subiaco – Unit 4, 400 Barker Road
Australian Clinical Labs drive through COVID collections – no appointment required
- Airport – 16 Grogan Road
- Wangara – 66 Prindiville Drive
- Victoria Park – 458 Albany Highway
- Inglewood – 969-971 Beaufort Street
Clinipath Collection Centres – no appointment required
- Booragoon – 45 Shields Crescent
- Fremantle – 201 High Street (parking at rear)
- Lathlain – 158 Orrong Road
- West Leederville – Unit 1A, 2 McCourt Street (parking under building)
Clinipath drive through COVID collections – appointment required
- Booragoon – 4 Shields Crescent
- Bunbury – 207 Spencer Street (enter from Constitution St, at rear of the car park)
- Busselton – 32A Cook Street
- Greenfields (Mandurah) – 73 Gordon Road
- Hocking – 1/21 East Road
- Lathain – 158 Orrong Road
- Osborne Park – 310 Selby Street North
