Full list of possible exposure sites visited by COVID case
Residents in Perth, Peel and the South West regions are waking to lockdown conditions, after WA recorded its first case of COVID-19 in the community in ten months.
The case belongs to a security guard from the Sheraton Four Points, who was working on the same floor as a person recovering from the UK strain of the virus.
Genomic sequencing is now underway to determine if the infected man has the same strain of the illness.
The security guard is believed to have visited the following places whilst infected, and anyone linked to any site should be tested urgently.
These locations currently include:
- Coles Maylands supermarket on 25 January from 8pm to 10pm
- KFC Maylands on 27 January from 6pm to midday
- Mitsubishi Motors car dealership in Midland on 27 January from 7pm to close
- Spudshed, Coventry Village in Morley on 27 January from 8pm to midnight
- ECU Joondalup on 28 January from 11am to 2pm
- Consulate General of India on St Georges Terrace in Perth on 28 January from 12pm to 5pm
- Halal Grocery Store in Cloverdale on 28 January from 7pm to 9pm
- Venus Ladies and Gentleman Hair Design Maylands hairdressers on 29 January from 1pm to 3pm
- Perth Convention Centre on 29 January from 4pm to 6pm
- Nedlands Family Practice GP surgery on 29 January from 5pm to 6pm
- Chemist Warehouse North Perth Pharmacy on 29 January from 5.30pm to 7.30pm
- 7-Eleven Ascot petrol station on 29 January from 8pm to 9pm
- Coles Maylands supermarket on 29 January from 8pm 9pm
- Puma Service Station in Burswood on 30 January from 11am to 12 midday
- Coles Express/Shell Service Station in Cloverdale on 30 January from 12 midday to 3pm
- Pharmacy 777 at Maylands Park Shopping Centre 30 January from 2.30pm to 4pm
- Perth Arena Convenience Store (Grab N Go) Perth on 27 January 2pm to 3pm