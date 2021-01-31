Full list of possible exposure sites visited by COVID case

Residents in Perth, Peel and the South West regions are waking to lockdown conditions, after WA recorded its first case of COVID-19 in the community in ten months.

The case belongs to a security guard from the Sheraton Four Points, who was working on the same floor as a person recovering from the UK strain of the virus.

Genomic sequencing is now underway to determine if the infected man has the same strain of the illness.

The security guard is believed to have visited the following places whilst infected, and anyone linked to any site should be tested urgently.

These locations currently include: