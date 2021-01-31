6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Full list of possible exposure..

Full list of possible exposure sites visited by COVID case

2 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Article image for Full list of possible exposure sites visited by COVID case

Residents in Perth, Peel and the South West regions are waking to lockdown conditions, after WA recorded its first case of COVID-19 in the community in ten months.

The case belongs to a security guard from the Sheraton Four Points, who was working on the same floor as a person recovering from the UK strain of the virus.

Genomic sequencing is now underway to determine if the infected man has the same strain of the illness.

The security guard is believed to have visited the following places whilst infected, and anyone linked to any site should be tested urgently.

These locations currently include:

  1. Coles Maylands supermarket on 25 January from 8pm to 10pm
  2. KFC Maylands on 27 January from 6pm to midday
  3. Mitsubishi Motors car dealership in Midland on 27 January from 7pm to close
  4. Spudshed, Coventry Village in Morley on 27 January from 8pm to midnight
  5. ECU Joondalup on 28 January from 11am to 2pm
  6. Consulate General of India on St Georges Terrace in Perth on 28 January from 12pm to 5pm
  7. Halal Grocery Store in Cloverdale on 28 January from 7pm to 9pm
  8. Venus Ladies and Gentleman Hair Design Maylands hairdressers on 29 January from 1pm to 3pm
  9. Perth Convention Centre on 29 January from 4pm to 6pm
  10. Nedlands Family Practice GP surgery on 29 January from 5pm to 6pm
  11. Chemist Warehouse North Perth Pharmacy on 29 January from 5.30pm to 7.30pm
  12. 7-Eleven Ascot petrol station on 29 January from 8pm to 9pm
  13. Coles Maylands supermarket on 29 January from 8pm 9pm
  14. Puma Service Station in Burswood on 30 January from 11am to 12 midday
  15. Coles Express/Shell Service Station in Cloverdale on 30 January from 12 midday to 3pm
  16. Pharmacy 777 at Maylands Park Shopping Centre 30 January from 2.30pm to 4pm
  17. Perth Arena Convenience Store (Grab N Go) Perth on 27 January 2pm to 3pm

 

CORONAVIRUS LATEST
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882