Wheel clamping to be banned by Christmas

Wheel Clamping will officially be banned in WA on December 14.

The legislation passed through parliament in November, and the state government have delivered on their promise to outlaw the practice by Christmas.

Transport Minister Rita Saffioti told Gareth Parker companies will face fines if wheel clamping is conducted after December 14.

“What we are doing is making sure that over Christmas people don’t come back and have their wheels clamped.”

The Transport Minister told Gareth they had the full support of business owners in Myaree and Scarborough, where the controversial practice was rife.

“What we saw were many companies … taking advantage of people, in particular vulnerable people, the elderly and mothers with kids and prams.”

The government have written to affected stakeholders and companies to advice them of the changes.

“I suspect they won’t be happy about it because it was a massive revenue source,” she said.

“They won’t have this easy revenue source in the future, but I make no apologies for that.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)