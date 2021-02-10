WHAT’S TRENDING | Zoom call fail
A Texas lawyer has gone viral this week after accidently appearing before a judge on a zoom call – as a cat.
The cat in the bottom right corner was actually county attorney Rod Ponton, covered by a filter.
“I’m here live, I’m not a cat,” he said.
Click play to watch the hilarious video.
HISS-TERICAL: This lawyer is purring all over the internet after accidentally appearing in front of a judge on Zoom — as a cat.
“I’m here live, I’m not a cat,” Rod Ponton told the 394th Judicial District Court of Texas after accidentally having a cat filter on. 😹😹😹 pic.twitter.com/nMjdhQOYOY
— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 9, 2021