6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

WHAT’S TRENDING | Zoom call fail

3 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for WHAT’S TRENDING | Zoom call fail

A Texas lawyer has gone viral this week after accidently appearing before a judge on a zoom call – as a cat.

The cat in the bottom right corner was actually county attorney Rod Ponton, covered by a filter.

“I’m here live, I’m not a cat,” he said.

Click play to watch the hilarious video. 

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882